1/1
Marilou SLOUFFMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilou's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SLOUFFMAN, Marilou

93, of Beavercreek, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Henry Slouffman, her son Thomas Slouffman, twin sister Ruth Ann Kinney, granddaughter Jeannette Slouffman, great-granddaughter Brooklyn Papp. She is survived by her daughters Kathryn (Shawn) Tracy, Becky Roush; sister Patricia Boos; grandchildren Jessica Slouffman, Christopher Slouffman, Edward Slouffman, Ashley (Luke) Casto, Keith (Emily) Tracy, Jeffrey (Pauline) Tracy, Andrew (Michelle) Papp, Thomas (Bethany) Roush and Christopher (Sophie) Roush; 12 great-grandchildren. Marilou started working at age 15 at Kresge's, then worked at Master Electric as a typist. She worked for 29 years and retired from the Beavercreek Schools (Fairbrook

Elementary School), then worked and retired from Kroger's Bakery at age 86. She enjoyed reading hundreds of books, keeping a list until her eyesight faded. She loved gardening until moving into Brighton Gardens. Everyone looked forward to her fried pumpkin blooms during the summer. Private

funeral services will be in care of TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL. Contributions may be made to

Hospice of Dayton in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
9374271361
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved