Marilyn ARMSTRONG
1936 - 2020
ARMSTRONG (Means), Marilyn E.

Age 84, departed this life on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in Miami Valley Hospital. Marilyn was born June 5, 1936, to the union of Will D. and Katie M. (Cross) Means in Strata, Alabama. Marilyn accepted Christ at an early age. She attended Dunbar High School in Ramer, Alabama; upon graduation attended Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. She then moved to Dayton, OH, where she met and married the love of her life, Robert L. Armstrong. She was a retired Para-Professional of the Dayton Public School System and a local business owner. She was an avid 49er's football fan. She was also a faithful member of Resurrection Catholic Church which later became St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church. Marilyn leaves to cherish her

memory: sons, Michael Lloyd (Michelle) Armstrong and Eric

Anthony (Rose) Armstrong; brothers-in-law, Rev. Dr. James H. Barnes, Levester Armstrong, Gene Armstrong and Rennie

Baker; sisters-in-law, Dr. Yvonne Baker and Lela B. Means; Special Friends, Mrs. Mary Barker, Mrs. Jessie Campbell, Mrs. Betty Schwab, Debra Humphrey, Faithful Neighbor, Mrs. J. Curry; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband,

siblings, Willie David (Francis) Means, John Ray Means, Moses Means, Willa M. (Wilbur) Gassett, Clarence T. (Edna) Means, Gillion Means, Mary L. (Paul) Harris, Dewitt (Laura) Means, Sr., Alonzo Means and Annie L. Barnes; sister-in-law, Eunice

Sullivan, Doris Armstrong and Beverly Armstrong and brother-in-law, Herbert Armstrong. Funeral service will be held at 10:45 am, Monday, November 9, 2020, at St Benedict The Moor, 519 Liscum Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45417. The family will

receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. MASKS AND SAFE DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
09:45 AM
St Benedict The Moor
NOV
9
Funeral service
10:45 AM
St Benedict The Moor
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
