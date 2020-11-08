ARMSTRONG (Means), Marilyn E.
Age 84, departed this life on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in Miami Valley Hospital. Marilyn was born June 5, 1936, to the union of Will D. and Katie M. (Cross) Means in Strata, Alabama. Marilyn accepted Christ at an early age. She attended Dunbar High School in Ramer, Alabama; upon graduation attended Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. She then moved to Dayton, OH, where she met and married the love of her life, Robert L. Armstrong. She was a retired Para-Professional of the Dayton Public School System and a local business owner. She was an avid 49er's football fan. She was also a faithful member of Resurrection Catholic Church which later became St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church. Marilyn leaves to cherish her
memory: sons, Michael Lloyd (Michelle) Armstrong and Eric
Anthony (Rose) Armstrong; brothers-in-law, Rev. Dr. James H. Barnes, Levester Armstrong, Gene Armstrong and Rennie
Baker; sisters-in-law, Dr. Yvonne Baker and Lela B. Means; Special Friends, Mrs. Mary Barker, Mrs. Jessie Campbell, Mrs. Betty Schwab, Debra Humphrey, Faithful Neighbor, Mrs. J. Curry; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband,
siblings, Willie David (Francis) Means, John Ray Means, Moses Means, Willa M. (Wilbur) Gassett, Clarence T. (Edna) Means, Gillion Means, Mary L. (Paul) Harris, Dewitt (Laura) Means, Sr., Alonzo Means and Annie L. Barnes; sister-in-law, Eunice
Sullivan, Doris Armstrong and Beverly Armstrong and brother-in-law, Herbert Armstrong. Funeral service will be held at 10:45 am, Monday, November 9, 2020, at St Benedict The Moor, 519 Liscum Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45417. The family will
receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. MASKS AND SAFE DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
.