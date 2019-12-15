|
ATCHLEY, Marilyn Sue "Sue" Age 80, beloved mother, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 1st, 2019 in her residence at Masonic Home, Springfield. She was born in Springfield on September 18th, 1939. Her parents were Charles and Kathryn Hyser. Sue grew up on Maiden Lane, near Snyder Park. She is survived by her two children, Christopher, and Melissa Atchley, grandson Benjamin, sister Judy Mirhoseini, and Judy's children, Andrea, David, Laura, Krista, and Sheila. Sue attended college at Miami University in Oxford, OH. She returned to Springfield, where she taught 3rd grade for 25 years in the Tecumseh Local District. Upon retirement, she continued to substitute teach, and also volunteered, curating what has since been named the Sue Atchley Reading Room. She was beloved by colleagues, and students alike. She was inducted into the Tecumseh Local Schools Alumni Hall of Honor in 2009. She also served as President of the Apartment Council at the Springfield Masonic Community. A loving mother, and devoted teacher, she dedicated her career to helping children through education. Many of her former students have reached out to her over the years, to thank her for the positive influence she had in their lives. In her spare time, she enjoyed writing to her penpal Barbara, spending time with her friend Cindy Makasek, and cousin Jenny Sue. As a hobby, she enjoyed making custom beaded bracelets and doing Zentangle. Memorial services will be held at Wooley Chapel (York Rite Building) at 1 PM Thursday, December 19th. Charitable donations on Sue's behalf can be directed here: Tecumseh Education Foundation, P.O. Box 305, New Carlisle, OH 45344 or online at: TecumsehEDFoundation.org. They accept PayPal or credit cards. Please indicate that your charitable donation is being made on behalf of Sue Atchley. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 15, 2019