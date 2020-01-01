Home

BALLINGER, Marilyn Age 86 of Germantown passed away December 30, 2019. She was born in Miamisburg, OH to the late Charles and Opal (Vorhis) Schoonover. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husaband Elmer Ballinger, her daughter Brenda Centers, 1 brother and 1 sister. She is survived by her daughter Teresa (Jeff) King-Miller and her son Keith (Debbie) Ballinger, 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, her dear friend, Shirley Pressel, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00PM at the Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main St. Germantown with Pastor Ruby Harp officiating, burial at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Miamisburg. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 12:00PM. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 1, 2020
