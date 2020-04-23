|
|
BETTINGER, Marilyn Wingate 80, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her residence surrounded by loved ones. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Evergreen Memory Gardens in Reidsville, North Carolina with Rev. Mike Ainsworth officiating. Marilyn was born in Dayton, OH to the late William Harry and Lettie Walton Wingate. She was a supply chain Analyst in the electronics industry for many years. She received her Associate Degree in Business Administration from Sinclair Community College. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Wingate. Marilyn is survived by children: Michael Eric Bettinger and wife Susan of Chattanooga, TN, Melissa Jo Nordmeyer and husband James of Burlington, NC and Stephanie Lynn Epperley and husband Dale of McLeasville, NC; grandchildren, Lana Bettinger, Nicholas Bettinger, Mariah Ivey, Grant Bettinger, Eric Nordmeyer, Dante Frontani, Duncan McMullen, Devin McMullen, and Travis Epperley; great grandchildren, Brandon Davis and Arjuna Nordmeyer; and sister, Josephine Daniel of Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to AuthoroCare, 2500 Summit Avenue Greensboro, NC 27405 in memory of Marilyn Wingate Bettinger. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Marilyn Wingate Bettinger family. Online condolences may be made @ www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020