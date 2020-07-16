1/1
Marilyn BUTSCHILLINGER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUTSCHILLINGER, Marilyn Eileen Marilyn Eileen Butschillinger, 79 years old, of Tipp City, Ohio, passed away July 14, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Ron Butschillinger; children, Deborah (Stuart) Morris, Cherri (Larry) Riffell, Terri (Gary) Ginter & Randy Butschillinger; grandchildren & great-grandchildren; brothers & sisters, Grant & Roger, Philip (Yvonne) Artz, Helen Weaver, Phyllis (Morris) Helton, Barbara Stahly, Evelyn (Wayne) Stauffer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by granddaughters, Abby & Emily; brothers, Wesley (Lorene), James (Esther), David, Clarence (Jean); sister, Isabelle (Sam) Hinkle; sisters-in-law, Ruth, Harriet; brother-in-law, Homer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or Miami County. Gathering of family and friends will be 2-4 PM, Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, with funeral services at 4 PM in the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved