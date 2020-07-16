Marilyn BUTSCHILLINGER

BUTSCHILLINGER, Marilyn Eileen Marilyn Eileen Butschillinger, 79 years old, of Tipp City, Ohio, passed away July 14, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Ron Butschillinger; children, Deborah (Stuart) Morris, Cherri (Larry) Riffell, Terri (Gary) Ginter & Randy Butschillinger; grandchildren & great-grandchildren; brothers & sisters, Grant & Roger, Philip (Yvonne) Artz, Helen Weaver, Phyllis (Morris) Helton, Barbara Stahly, Evelyn (Wayne) Stauffer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by granddaughters, Abby & Emily; brothers, Wesley (Lorene), James (Esther), David, Clarence (Jean); sister, Isabelle (Sam) Hinkle; sisters-in-law, Ruth, Harriet; brother-in-law, Homer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton
or Miami County. Gathering of family and friends will be 2-4 PM, Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, with funeral services at 4 PM in the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
.