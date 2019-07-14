Home

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
Marilyn CASEBERE


1924 - 2019
Marilyn CASEBERE Obituary
CASEBERE, Marilyn N. Age 94, of Beavercreek, gently passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. Marilyn was born on December 21, 1924, to the late Vaith and Sybil Barnhill, in Fort Wayne, IN. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 loving years Louis Casebere, MD, and her brother, Vaith Barnhill Jr. Marilyn is survived by her children, David (Lynn), Richard (Kathy), Joel (Linda), Robert (Ann), and Nancy Casebere; grandchildren, Jennifer Penix, Bryan Casebere, Patrick Casebere, Kelly (Chris) Murphy, Adam (Vivian) Casebere, Jonathan Casebere, Scott Casebere, Sam Casebere, and Sarah Casebere; great-grandchildren, Soraya, Sebastian, Sadie, Paige, Finn, Iris, Chaiya, and Opal. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 6-8pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, 45429. A service is pending for Thursday, July 18, at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum. The family is most grateful for the excellent care provided by the staff at Ohio's . In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Ohio's . For service details and to leave condolences please visit www.Routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019
