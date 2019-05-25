CHRISTIANSON (Smith), Marilyn E. 63, of Middletown, died on Monday, May 20, 2019 at her home. She was born in Hamilton on February 26, 1956. Marilyn was a graduate of Bishop Fenwick High School and had previously worked as a court reporter for Montomgery County Domestic Relations Court. She was a member of Holy Family Parish. Marilyn knew no stranger, enhanced the lives of every child she came in contact with and was an influential friend to many in the recovery community. Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Mary Christianson; mother, Mary Lou (Pflanzer) Smith; brother, John (Beth) Smith; sisters, Kathy Wetmore, Joanne (John) Loftus, Sally Smith, Ann (Bill) Miller & Susan (Chris) McGrath; and many nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, David Lee Smith. Prayer Service will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, with Father John Civille officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 - 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) Butler County, 5963 Boymel Dr., Fairfield, Ohio 45014 - OR - St. Vincent dePaul Society, c/o Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com Published in Journal-News on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary