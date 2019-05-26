|
|
COALLA, Marilyn S. 89 of Springfield, , passed away May 23, 2019. She was born in Clark County, Ohio, the daughter of Roger K. and Mae (Hendricks) Stoll. She is survived by children Greg A. Coalla, Susan C. Jolly and Cathy C. Smith; grandchildren Aubree (Jordan) Cox and Cason Jolly; great-grand Kennedy Palmer Cox. Private Services in Ferncliff Cemetery. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 26, 2019