Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Coalla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Coalla

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marilyn Coalla Obituary
COALLA, Marilyn S. 89 of Springfield, , passed away May 23, 2019. She was born in Clark County, Ohio, the daughter of Roger K. and Mae (Hendricks) Stoll. She is survived by children Greg A. Coalla, Susan C. Jolly and Cathy C. Smith; grandchildren Aubree (Jordan) Cox and Cason Jolly; great-grand Kennedy Palmer Cox. Private Services in Ferncliff Cemetery. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now