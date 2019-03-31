CORS, Marilyn H. Age 84, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Monday March 18, 2019 at Brighton Gardens of Washington Township. She was born in Watseka, IL, on June 30, 1934, to the late Frances (Osner) and James Hendry. Marilyn spent her early years at Orchard Lake Farm in Indiana where her father James was the livestock manager. She spent her high school years living with her aunt Grace Cowgill in Wolcott, IN, where she was a cheerleader in the Wolcott schools. She retired from Sinclair Community College where she was a secretary in Allied Health. An avid card player, loving mother and grandmother ~ we will miss her dearly. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John T. Cors; and a daughter, Kelly Frances. She is survived by her son, Michael (Anne Marie) Cors; her daughter Sandy (Ted) Biedryck; her grandchildren, Samantha & Frances; and her sister, Marcyle (Ronnie) Rudolph. The family will receive friends 3:30 - 5 p.m., Friday April 5, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where a Sharing of Memories will begin at 5 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m., Saturday April 6, 2019, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Lafayette, IN, with Fr. Eric Underwood, Celebrant. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary