DARRELL, Marilyn M. Age 88, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Sunday April 19, 2020. Marilyn was born November 21, 1931 in Middletown, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenny and Helen (Calhoun) Lovely; brothers, Harold (Jean) Lovely and Ray (Jeanette) Lovely; and sister, Betty (Russ) McElfresh. Marilyn is survived by her sons, Michael "Lindy" (Larna) Darrell and Steve (Vickie) Darrell; grandchildren, Zachery Darrell, Cale (Janna) Darrell, Seth (Heather) Darrell, Hannah (Jake) Garmany, Brad Darrell and Brett Darrell; great-grandchildren, Owen, Ellie and Oliver. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 26, 2020