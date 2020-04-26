Home

POWERED BY

Services
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn DARRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn DARRELL


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn DARRELL Obituary
DARRELL, Marilyn M. Age 88, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Sunday April 19, 2020. Marilyn was born November 21, 1931 in Middletown, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenny and Helen (Calhoun) Lovely; brothers, Harold (Jean) Lovely and Ray (Jeanette) Lovely; and sister, Betty (Russ) McElfresh. Marilyn is survived by her sons, Michael "Lindy" (Larna) Darrell and Steve (Vickie) Darrell; grandchildren, Zachery Darrell, Cale (Janna) Darrell, Seth (Heather) Darrell, Hannah (Jake) Garmany, Brad Darrell and Brett Darrell; great-grandchildren, Owen, Ellie and Oliver. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -