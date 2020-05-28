|
EDWARDS, Marilyn I. July 9, 1944 May 24, 2020 Age 75, passed away after a battle with the Coronavirus on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born on July 9, 1944 in Sewickley, PA to the late Lewis and Ruth Ours. Marilyn grew up in Wellsville, Ohio where all her friends knew her by her middle name, Isabel. She graduated from Wellsville High School and, after a few years, moved to Columbus, OH to seek better job opportunities. She worked several years at the Christopher Inn, downtown Columbus as a waitress. During this time, she was introduced to Thomas H. Edwards, and they began dating, and after several months, decided to get married. They were married on Aug 18, 1967. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Tom, her brother, Virgil Ours (Delores), and sister Virginia Huffman (Bill), as well as several nieces and nephews. Tom and Marilyn have two married children, Kimberly Hoffman and Shawn Edwards, and three wonderful grandchildren who know her as "NANA,". They are Owen Edwards, Alex Hoffman, and Claire Edwards. Marilyn was also, very fond of her son-in-law Jeff Hoffman and her daughter-in-law Rose Edwards. Private service will be held for the family on May 29, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST on Johnstown Rd in Gahanna, OH. Interment will be at Glen Rest Cemetery on Rt 40 in Pataskala, OH. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lutheran Social Services Food Pantry. We would like to send a special thanks to Columbus Alzheimer Care Center for providing care for Marilyn over the last ten months. Also, to Riverside Hospital for their care and Palliative care. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 28, 2020