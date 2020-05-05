|
FAULCONER, Marilyn Jean Of Kettering died Friday evening, May 1, 2020. She was born on January 6, 1934, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, daughter of Walter Robert Brondell and Marguerite Dague Brondell. She grew up in Springfield, Illinois, and in 1954 married the Rev. James G Faulconer. She was a devoted wife for 65 years, and loving mother to four children: Walter (Cindy), Laura, Julie (Larry) and Marsha (Walt); and two grandchildren, Logan (Michelle) and Kyle Faulconer. Marilyn acquired a master's degree in English and Speech, and taught at Edison Community College in Piqua for some 15 years. She loved the arts, and enjoyed plays and concerts. She organized a book group that has survived some 50 years. In 1990-1991, she and her husband spent a year in Prague teaching English as a second language to Czech teachers. In retirement she sang in a church choir and the Kettering Senior Show Choir. For eight years she was a volunteer for Hospice. Dementia encroached on her life, but through the ensuing years she retained her positive love of life, and appreciation of those around her. Words cannot adequately express the richness of her life, and the void she leaves behind.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2020