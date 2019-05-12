FERDELMAN, Marilyn (Gross) Age 80, of Kettering passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Marilyn was born on February 24, 1939 in Dayton, Ohio, to Donald and Susan (Frawley) Gross. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1957 and married the love of her life, Tom Ferdelman, in 1959. She devoted herself to raising their family of seven children and was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. An accomplished seamstress, Marilyn began sewing outfits for her children which grew into a passion for quilting. She participated in several quilting groups and made yearly trips to the AQS (American Quilter Society) Annual Spring Quilt Show with her friends. She belonged to the Miami Valley Sewing Guild and participated in Project Linus by making and donating blankets to provide warmth and comfort to children in need. She enjoyed traveling on family vacations to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. She and Tom also traveled extensively throughout the United States, and they especially loved their trips to Florida and Arizona for the Reds Training Camps. Marilyn was an avid sports fan and loved attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events. In addition, she and Tom are long-time Dayton Flyers fans and enjoyed attending most games over the years. Marilyn was preceded in death by her father, Donald and her mother, Susan. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Thomas J., and seven children, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Children: Suzanne (Tim) McKenzie, Kathy (Mark) Fellows, Teresa (Jim) Wilson, Ann (David) Kelly, Joseph (Cindy) Ferdelman, Mary Ferdelman, Steve (Amy) Ferdelman. Grandchildren; Amanda (Patrick) Klesmith, Robert (Emmie) Fellows, Katie McKenzie, Nick and Abby Wilson, Ryan Kelly, Mike Kelly (fianc? Jamie), Ben Ferdelman (fianc? Kaitlin), Kayla Ferdelman, Logan George, Andy and Nate Ferdelman. Great-grandchild Faxon Fellows. Family will greet friends 5:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, May 16th, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 17th at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at 10:30 am, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Kettering Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Project Linus, Dayton Chapter or Juvenile Diabetes Association. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary