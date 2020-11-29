FRANCK,
Marilyn Jeanne Arthur
MARILYN JEANNE ARTHUR FRANCK, 87, a fourth generation Enon community resident, passed away peacefully on
November 20, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton
as a result of complications from leukemia. Marilyn lived her life faithfully and
lovingly in reverence with God and with Jesus Christ as her guide. She was born October 25, 1933, the daughter of John J. and Kathryn Beard Arthur.
As a member of Knob Prairie United Church of Christ in Enon, she taught Sunday School, served on the Official Board as Christian Education director, Moderator, Financial Secretary and sang in the choir for years. As a member of Antioch
Chapter in Yellow Springs (now in Aldora Chapter in Xenia), Order of the Eastern Star, she served as Deputy Grand Matron (1986), Worthy Matron three times, as Treasurer, as Organist, and held all five starpoint stations more than once. In the community she served eight years on the Greenon Local Board of Education. As a 1958 graduate of The Ohio State University she was a life member of the Alumni Association and held memberships in the Varsity O Women's Athletic Association (basketball) and Alpha Xi Chapter of Pi Omega Pi, national Business Education Fraternity and attained certification as a Certified Professional Secretary. Other affiliations included serving on the Enon/Greenon Alumni Association, a trustee of The Willows Condominium Association and an inactive
member of Rebecca Galloway Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She had been employed over the years as a public high school teacher, church office assistant, and a financial bank property management administrative assistant.
Her favorite thing to do in retirement was being a docent at Westcott House and participating in the activities of the Westcott House Foundation. Personally, Marilyn had a special talent for playing the piano and organ which she thoroughly enjoyed. She knitted sweaters for the Guideposts and loved outdoor gardening. She loved traveling to learn about the USA and the world. Her goal (unrealized) was to visit every capitol building in the 50 states. She was an avid reader and her favorite subjects were current events, business related
issues, and non-fiction books particularly biographies. Mental challenges such as card games (the very special "girls" bridge club friends), crossword, word search and jigsaw puzzles, and anything else to stimulate her brain were daily exercises. Marilyn was a member of the Woman's Town Club in Springfield and enjoyed playing cards especially bridge with the groups there.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Ned Franck; and her sister, Anita Kibler. She is survived by a daughter, Gretchen Franck; and two sons, Timothy Franck and Christopher (Heidi) Franck; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Carol Welsheimer and Rita (Bill) Young.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Enon Cemetery. At Marilyn's request, memorial contributions may be given to Enon Knob Prairie United Church of Christ, 203 W. Main Street, P.O. Box 101, Enon, Ohio 45323 or Hospice of Dayton
