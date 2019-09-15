|
|
GARISON, Marilyn Age 94, of Trotwood, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Friendship Village. Marilyn retired from the Dayton Veterans Administration Medical Center after 26 years of service. She was a longtime member of Beth Jacob Synagogue, Charter Member of B'nai Brith Women, member of Hadassah, the Beth Jacob Sisterhood and taught Sunday School at Beth Jacob for many years. Marilyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ben in 1982; sisters, Fannie Friedman, Sara Shapiro & Mildred Blum; brothers, Morris, Arnold and Tom Blum; niece, Barbara Shapiro and nephew, Howard Shapiro. She is survived by her daughters & son-in-law, Leslie & Victor Goldstein of Dayton, Peggy Fogelman of Los Angeles, CA; son & daughter-in-law, Gary & Therese Garison of Vandalia; grandchildren, Amy (Mark) Walker, Andrew Goldstein, Eric (Kate) Evans, Brian (Samantha) Evans, Meghan (Mark) Gariety, Matthew (Cassie) Garison & Michael Garison; 11 beloved great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, & many other relatives. Graveside funeral service were held on Tuesday at the Beth Jacob Cemetery, 4001 Old Troy Pike. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to , 4370 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45452 in Marilyn's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main Street Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019