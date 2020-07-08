Marilyn GRIFFITH

GRIFFITH, Marilyn Marie Kauff 93, of Sarasota, FL, and a former longtime resident of Oxford, OH, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her home in Sarasota, FL. She was born Dec. 8, 1926, in Huntington, IN, to Cornelius B. and Laura Weaver Kauff. She graduated from Huntington High School in Huntington. On Sept. 28, 1946, she was married to Russell E. Griffith, Jr., in Huntington. In 1948, the couple relocated to Oxford, OH, and became associated with Miami University. As the mother of five young children, she enrolled in Miami University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. She taught first grade at Kramer Elementary School for more than 20 years where she enjoyed sharing her love of reading with all of her students. In 1962, the couple agreed their children should experience Europe. The family embarked on a six-week adventure of a lifetime with travel by train through 16 countries. Marilyn recorded and published highlights of their tour for her children. Fond memories and stories were created and many family gatherings involve a story or two from that time. The couple continued to travel throughout the world for the next 50 years. In 1979, Dr. and Mrs. Griffith had the honor of being named Miami Parents of the Year by Miami students. Marilyn had a beautiful smile, and wonderful sense of humor. A great encourager, she kept in touch with her large family with newsy letters. She created beautiful cross stitch keepsakes and quilts for all of her grandchildren. Care of her family, gracious hospitality to the couple's many friends, her faith, gardening, playing the piano and travel were focal points in her life. Recently, Marilyn discovered a love of painting and began sharing her artwork with her family. After retiring, Marilyn volunteered with the McCullough-Hyde Hospital auxiliary and taught adults to read. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church for nearly seven decades. She was predeceased by her husband, Russell; her sister, Helen Jean Kavanaugh; and her great-granddaughter, Megan Tucky. Survivors include three daughters, Sondra (Roy) Witherington, of Sarasota, FL; Judith (Scott) Ransom, of Winchester, TN; Barbara (Robert) Hottle, of Hillsboro, OH; two sons, David (Elaine) Griffith, of Maitland, FL; and Russell (Cynthia) Griffith III, of Encinitas, CA; a sister, Dorothy Hart; brother-in-law, Harold (Beverly) Griffith; 15 grandchildren, Lisa Torres, Jason Swift, Matthew Averbeck, Tracy Ransom, Audra Ransom, Whitney Cowles, Laura Brooker, Allison Gabbard, Susanna Faraday, Michael Hottle, Daniel Hottle, David Griffith, Jr., Rachael Lehr, Mitchell Griffith and Connor Griffith; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and Jim, Lena and Elena Mehas, Mac and Lynn Corum, Merlyn and Janet Bartlett, and a family of close loving friends. Private services were held at Incarnation Catholic Church in Sarasota, FL. Arrangements by the Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Sarasota, FL. Oxford services will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 111 High Street, Oxford, OH 45056. Visitation from 10:30-11:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Social distancing is being observed. Face masks required. Burial immediately following at Oxford Cemetery, Oxford, OH. Memorial gifts may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 or St. Mary Catholic Church, 111 E. High Street, Oxford, OH 45056. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com