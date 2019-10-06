|
HEINDL, Marilyn Ann Age 82 of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Heartland of Centerville. Born August 8, 1937, in Chillicothe, OH, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 39 years, Donald B. Heindl, daughter Kelly Cross, and parents, Donald L. and Helen M. Hall. Marilyn is survived by her son, Chris (Susie) Heindl, her brothers, Ronald (Phyllis) Hall of Dublin, OH, and Donald Jr. (Elsie) Hall of Phoenix, AZ and grandchildren, Steven G. Cross and Alexander, Natalie, and Juliana Heindl. Friends and family are invited to a memorial mass to be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, 10:30 am followed by a luncheon at Church of the Ascension 2001 Woodman Dr. Kettering, OH 45420. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or a . For those unable to attend the service but would like to be a part of it, the church has made arrangements to broadcast a live stream of it. You may access this link at the date and time of the service, www.AscensionKettering.org
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019