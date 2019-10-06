Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARILYN HEINDL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARILYN HEINDL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARILYN HEINDL Obituary
HEINDL, Marilyn Ann Age 82 of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Heartland of Centerville. Born August 8, 1937, in Chillicothe, OH, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 39 years, Donald B. Heindl, daughter Kelly Cross, and parents, Donald L. and Helen M. Hall. Marilyn is survived by her son, Chris (Susie) Heindl, her brothers, Ronald (Phyllis) Hall of Dublin, OH, and Donald Jr. (Elsie) Hall of Phoenix, AZ and grandchildren, Steven G. Cross and Alexander, Natalie, and Juliana Heindl. Friends and family are invited to a memorial mass to be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, 10:30 am followed by a luncheon at Church of the Ascension 2001 Woodman Dr. Kettering, OH 45420. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or a . For those unable to attend the service but would like to be a part of it, the church has made arrangements to broadcast a live stream of it. You may access this link at the date and time of the service, www.AscensionKettering.org
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARILYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.