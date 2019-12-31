|
|
HOLLEN, Marilyn L. 88, formerly of Beavercreek, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband John Dale (JD) Hollen; her parents Clifford William Krug and Marcella (McGreevy) Krug; her brother and sister-in-law Tom and Joyce Krug; brother Dick Krug; sister-in-law Rosie Krug; granddaughter Katy Hollen; and great-grandson David Waag. She is survived by her children Richard (Pam) Hollen, Robert (Linda) Hollen, Teri (Brad) Wacks, John (Genie) Hollen; brothers Jack Krug, Jerry (Fran) Krug; sister Carol (Krug) (Don) Jackson; sister-in-law Rosemary Krug; grandchildren Cliff (Jenny) Hollen, Amy (Eric) Buschur, Dale Wacks, Brittany (John) DeWitt, Mat (Becca) Hollen, Melissa (Ryan) Ettinger, Jeremy (Kira) Hollen, Daniel (Kaycee) Hollen; great-grandchildren Jacob Hollen, Samantha Hollen, Ava Buschur, Julia Buschur, Jackson Buschur, Blake Buschur, Cheyanne Wacks, Maddisyn DeWitt, Macie DeWitt, Emmett Hollen, and Weston Ettinger. Marilyn graduated from Julienne HS in 1949. She was a partner in Brookville Dodge and John Hollen Motors. Hobbies included cross stitching, collecting Dickens Village Christmas Houses and scouring flea markets. Many summers were spent entertaining family at their pool, fishing and boating. She and her siblings spent evening playing Euchre or Dominoes. Most importantly she had a great love for her family and Christmas. Family will receive friends from 11:00am to 1:00pm Friday, January 3, 2020, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. A funeral service will be held 1:00pm Friday at the funeral home. Pastor Mathew Hollen officiating. Internment Beaver Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneral.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019