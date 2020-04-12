Home

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 610-1900
Marilyn IVORY

Marilyn IVORY Obituary
IVORY, Marilyn June Age 86 of Dayton, Ohio transitioned this life in the early hours of April 8, 2020. She retired from Dayton Public Schools as a Lead Head Start teacher with over 25 years of faithful service. Born in Urbana, Ohio, the only child of Melwood D. and Christine Barrett Stanhope, she leaves to mourn her passing, devoted son and daughter in law Richard and Tonya Ivory of Springboro, Ohio; two grandchildren Ryan Ivory of Dayton, Ohio and Jourdan Ivory of Cincinnati, Ohio; special friends Laura Trayvick, Mariam Scott and Ruth Lewis and a host of other friends/relatives. Per Marilyn's request, private services will be held at the convenience of the family, Interment at Oakdale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio. Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Dayton, Ohio serving the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020
