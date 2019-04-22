Home

Marilyn Jean HOWDIESHELL

Marilyn Jean HOWDIESHELL Obituary
HOWDIESHELL, Marilyn Jean Age 74, of Brookville, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Pauline Wogoman; mother-in-law, Ruth Howdieshell; sister-in-law,Judy Howdieshell. Marilyn was devoted wife, mother, grandma & great-grandma. She attended church at Harvest Revival Center and loved her job as a teacher for homeschooled children. Survived by her husband, Jerald Howdieshell; children, Lynda (Bryan) Zichterman, Sheri (Randy) Slusher, Steven Howdieshell, Sheli (Dale) Howdieshell; brother, Larry (Karla) Wogoman; grandchildren, Miaya, Trey, Eleyna, & Sophie Zichterman, Sebastian Blosser, Sierra (Skyler) Wysong, Shae (Kaylin) Slusher, Savannah, & Tess Howdieshell; great-grandchildren, Adielyn Oberschlake, Kinsley Slusher, & Ferryn Wysong; special aunt, June Edgington; brother-in-law, Doug Howdieshell; sister-in-law, Bev Howdieshell; numerous nieces, nephews & cousins. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23rd at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD. BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tue. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Harvest Revival Women's Group, or Brookville Rescue Squad. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 22, 2019
