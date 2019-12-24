|
|
JOHNSON, Marilyn Jean Age 87 of West Carrollton, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at Sycamore Hospital. She was born March 1, 1932 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary Hammond. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Odis Johnson, Jr. and daughter, Linda Shroyer. Marilyn is survived by her children, Marcia (John) Hitchcock, Michael (Peri) Johnson and Karen Flanders; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-grandson; and dear sister-in-law, Glenna Hammond; along with numerous extended family, Bingo Buddies and many friends. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420 in her memory. Visit her guest book at newcomerdayton.com to share a memory or a condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 24, 2019