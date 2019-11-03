|
JORGENSEN, Marilyn, Lt. Col. Ret. Passed away at the age of 90 on Oct. 22, 2019. Marilyn was born in Park Ridge, Illinois. She graduated as a registered nurse from Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet, Illinois, where she worked for seven years as an OR Clinical instructor and assistant supervisor of the operating room. She entered the United States Air Force in 1958, and after 20 years active duty, she retired as assisted supervisor of the operating room at Wright Patterson. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister in law and nephew. She is survived by a niece, grand niece and grand nephew, who reside in Oroville, California. Marilyn will be missed by many of her golfing friends at Wright Patterson AFB where she was a member of the Ladies golf league for many years. She will also be missed by the staff and many friends at Elmcroft Assisted Living, in Fairborn, Ohio, where she made her home the last five years of her life. Marilyn wanted to acknowledge two special friends, Karen Wyatt and Sandy Hadley, who helped her in so many ways. Her body has been donated to Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. She will be interred at the Dayton National Veterans Cemetery. A gathering of friends will take place at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019