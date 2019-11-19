|
KLAPPROTH, Marilyn J. Age 87, of Fredericktown, Ohio passed away on November 16, 2019. She was born on November 12, 1932 in Springfield, Ohio to Fred and Mary (French) Gerhardt. She was married on June 27, 1958 to Richard A. Klapproth in Springfield, Ohio. They were married for 46 years. Marilyn worked for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as a secretary for 7 1/2 years. Moving to Fredericktown in 1964, she worked for the Fredericktown Community Library for 17 years and continued to volunteer at the library for many years after. She was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church in Fredericktown, serving for many years as an elder and deacon. She was an officer and treasurer for the Presbyterian Women's group. Marilyn volunteered as a 4-H Leader and enjoyed reading and had been a member of Readers Review Book Club. Surviving are her two daughters; Kristi Kepler and Karen (Mike) Mazzei and five beloved grandchildren; Derek and JD (Ally) Kepler and Jon, Alyssa and Mitch Mazzei; a great grandson, Peyton Mazzei and a great granddaughter, Marin Kepler; two brothers, Bob (Fran) Gerhardt, Don (Barb) Gerhardt; a sister, Janet (Roger) Roth and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Dick on December 31, 2004 and parents Fred and Mary Gerhardt and a nephew Stuart Roth. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 beginning at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Fredericktown, 17 S. Main Street, Fredericktown, Ohio 43019 where friends may call from 12 noon until the time of service. Rev. Christine Burns will be officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Cemetery in Fredericktown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church. To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com The Snyder Funeral Home of Fredericktown is honored to serve the family of Marilyn J. Klapproth.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 19, 2019