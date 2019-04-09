|
|
WEAVER, Marilyn Lee Entered eternal rest on Monday April, 8, 2019. Marilyn was born on April 11, 1927 to Everett and Esta Lee. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray Weaver, Jr. and son, Alan Weaver; brother, Robert Lee (Joan) and niece, Diana Akers. She is survived by her son, Kent Weaver; grandson, Benjamin; granddaughter, Danielle Bolinger; granddaughter, Becky Cox; grandsons, Kenneth and Daniel Weaver; great-grandson, Aidan, Dylan and Brandan Cox; nephew, Scott Lee (Susan) and daughter, Monica Lee; nephew, Tom Lee; daughter-in-law, Carol (Steve) Back and grandchildren, Emily (Joe) and Jon-Paul (Amy) Krumm and great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Matthew, and Cameron as well as numerous friends. She was retired from E.F. MacDonald and a member of Central Christian Church. She was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School. A visitation will be held from 10am until 12pm on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Central Christian Church. A funeral service will be held at 12pm at church. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019