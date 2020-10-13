1/
Marilyn LOCKWOOD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOCKWOOD (Johnson), Marilyn R. Age 85, of Englewood, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She retired from W.P.A.F.B. with over 40 years of service. Marilyn was a member of the Salem Church of God. She enjoyed watching Saturday night gospel shows and listening to Elvis. Marilyn met her husband, Bill and were married three weeks later on May 12, 1961. She is survived by her daughters: Kimberly Hudson of Huber Heights, Lori (John) Lawson of Brookville, grandchildren: Kristen (Will) Land, Chelsea Hall, Justin Hall, special niece: Pam (Tom) Ayres of Clayton, other relatives and special friends: Kelly Dunlevy, Marilyn and Dave Francisco, Jean Goertmiller and "flower" friend: Maynard Neal. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years: William "Bill" Lockwood, son: William Lockwood Jr., parents: Pinkard and Bethel (Thomas) Johnson, sisters: Ruby Peters and Faye Burton. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Richard Triplett officiating. Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. There will be a walk-through visitation on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until time services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Church of God, Outreach Program. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kindred Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved