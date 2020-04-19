|
MORRIS, Marilyn Jeanette Of Dayton, age 88, died suddenly and unexpectedly on March 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Marvin G. Morris, her parents Paul C. Morris and Nena L. (Houston) Morris, and brother Charles H. Morris. She is survived by daughters Vicki Morris (Terry Ronald) of Dayton and Twyla Morris Schiza (Vasilios Schizas) of Salamina, Greece. Grandchildren: Alexandra Morris (Sam Ervin), Maria Schiza, Richard Schizas (Josie Wiltse), Stavros Schizas (Maria), David Schizas, Francis Schizas and Elizabeth Alaiska Schiza (Babis). Great-grandchildren: Ioanna, George, Leo, Sophia and Xrusanna. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Diane Bierly, Debbie Bush, Sheryl Loudermilk, Gary Morris and Randy Morris. As a long-time member of Antioch United Methodist Church in Brookville, Marilyn leaves behind many close and dear friends who were always there for her and whose company she treasured. Marilyn was born and raised in Indianapolis, Indiana. Married life was spent in southern Indiana until 1966, when she and her family moved to Dayton. Shortly thereafter she began work at the Dayton Daily News in the Classified Department until her retirement as executive secretary to the publisher of the DDN. She was very active in the service organization Pilot Club International in the '70s and '80s, acting as local chapter president and then as Governor for the Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia region. For many years she was an avid quilter, piecing and hand stitching a quilt a year during the winter months. Post-retirement found her rekindling her love of art and taking it seriously. She worked in acrylics, and there were always one or two paintings in the works. Marilyn's love of nature kept her outside whenever possible. A massive vegetable garden would be planted during the early years of marriage, and she would faithfully tend, harvest and preserve the bounty it yielded. That later transitioned to flowers, and the house was always filled with fresh bouquets that she artfully arranged. She spent many years and untold hours volunteering at the local Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm. It was her favorite place in the community and it offered her peace and joy. She lived the last nine years of her life with her daughter Vicki, Terry and her beloved cat and constant companion, Arthur. A memorial service and celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at a later date when we once again can come together as a community. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm. Arrangements were completed by Glickler Funeral Home, Dayton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020