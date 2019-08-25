Home

Services
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
View Map
Marilyn OVERHOLSER


1940 - 2019
OVERHOLSER, Marilyn 79, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was born May 3, 1940 in Clark County, Ohio the daughter of the late Roy & Ruth (Lindemuth) Ayres. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, George Overholser; children, Bonnie & Jonathan Sakaitis, Connie & Nathan Baumgardner, Kevin & Michelle Overholser; 5 grandchildren, Daniel (Jessica) Sakaitis, Elizabeth Sakaitis, Charles Baumgardner, Jared Rupert & Justin Overholser; a great granddaughter in January 2020; a brother, Eugene Ayres; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Elijah Ayres and a sister-in-law, Peggy Ayres. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Thursday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Myers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pike Township EMS or Miami Valley Hospice. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 25, 2019
