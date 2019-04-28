|
PURNHAGEN, Marilyn M. Age 86, of Brookville, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at . She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John Purnhagen; grandson, Eric Plummer; sister, Gwen Curtner. Marilyn spent the last several years at Just Like Home Elderly Care, Lewisburg. She was a member of Lewisburg Lutheran Church, loved to visit the Smokey Mountains and was a member of the Bounders Motor Home Club for over 25 years. Survived by her children, Kathleen Plummer and Randy (Fianc?, Chris) Purnhagen. Grandchildren, Tiffany (Josh) Hopkins, Trent (Brittany) Purnhagen, and Stephen (Bree) Plummer; several great-grandchildren; brother, Earl Miller Jr.; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 4th at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD. BROOKVILLE. Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Sat. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to . E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019