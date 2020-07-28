MARILYN ROMAN

ROMAN, Marilyn J. Age 87 of Dayton, OH, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born in Dayton, OH, to the late, Joseph and Viola (Schoenberger) Moorman. Also preceding her in death are her husband, Joseph E. Roman, brothers, Theodore and Earl Moorman, and her companion of 15 years, Tom Roth. Marilyn graduated from Julienne High School in 1951. She worked at Heider Cleaners as a young girl and after graduation worked at Ohio Bell Telephone Company. After raising her young family, she returned to work as a bookkeeper at E. F. McDonald Company which later became Ardans. She went to work at The Centerville Insurance Agency as a Customer Service Representative until she retired in 1998. Marilyn loved traveling and has quite a few stamps in her passport from places such as Rome, Russia, China and Israel, as well as many places throughout Europe. She was an avid Bridge player at times was playing in two different bridge clubs in a week. She also enjoyed Euchre. And let's not forget her passion for the Casinos. Whenever she got a chance she was down playing the penny slot machines, and she loved to drive. She was a part of the NAIM group and enjoyed many activities with them. Marilyn also enjoyed being with her family and friends. Marilyn is survived by her children, Denise Roman, Gail (Henry) Stern, Dr. Robert (Brenda) Roman, Jill (Chris) Anderson; grandchildren, Sarah Stern, Hannah Stern, Scott (Eliza) Roman, Lance (fiancé Isabelle Haas) Roman, Thom (Virginia) Anderson, Ryan (Brooke) Anderson and Brad Anderson; great-grandchildren, August and Mack Anderson; and many nieces and nephews, other extended family and friends. Her family is grateful for the dedication and commitment by staff at The Carlyle House, Hospice of Dayton
and all the Doctors and Nurses of the Kettering Healthcare Network for the gift of these last 10 months with Marilyn. Friends and family may visit from 5-7pm on Thursday, July 30 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Friday, July 31 at St. Charles Borromeo. Marilyn will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Due to the COVID pandemic, masks and social distancing protocol will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton
or The Marianist Mission, 4435 E. Patterson Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45430.