Marilyn ROOT
ROOT, Marilyn Mae Age 86, of Kettering, OH, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Marilyn was born April 15, 1934, to Edwin and Edith (Fenton) Hoblit. A graduate of Trotwood Madison High School, she devoted her life to making her home warm and welcoming to all who entered. Marilyn enjoyed crafts, sewing and cross stitching beautiful pieces of work. She loved to garden, growing flowers especially. Marilyn is preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Root; son, James Root; parents, Harold and Edith Hoblit; brother, Dennis Hoblit; sister-in-law, Elaine Hoblit, and daughter-in-law, Margaret Root. She is survived by sons, Steve (Rose) Root and Joe (Vicki) Root; grandchildren, Joseph (Christy Phann) Root, Jr., Beth Root, Scott (Haley) Root, Kimberly Alexander, and Molly (Mike) Gillum, William (Ashleigh) Petitt and Nicole (Steve) Baker; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles Hoblit and Ronnie (Becky) Hoblit; daughter-in-law, Joanne Hoblit and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm, with a 1:00 pm memorial service, Thursday, July 9, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Family will greet friends following the service until 3:00 pm, with masks recommended. The family would like to extend a special thank you to The Widows Home of Dayton and Ohio's Hospice for their excellent care. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUL
9
Visitation
03:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUL
9
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
