RUSH, Marilyn Jane Age 85, of Waynesville, passed away Wednesday, April 17th, 2019 at Quaker Heights Care Community. She was born August 11th, 1933 to Mildred (McKay) and Charles Kohler, and was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Joe. Marilyn is survived by her son Chris (Judy) Rush, daughters Terry (John) Greiner, Cindy (Robin) Wright, and Mary (Scott) Worthington. To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W Franklin St, Bellbrook, OH 45305) on Tuesday, April 23rd from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 24th at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (6245 Wilmington Pike Dayton, Ohio 45459) at 10:30 am, with burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to , Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W Whipp Rd, Dayton, OH 45459. You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree, and share a story or picture about Marilyn at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019
