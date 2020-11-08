1/1
Marilyn STEELE
1926 - 2020
STEELE, Marilyn

Age 94, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born July 6, 1926, in Columbus, OH, the daughter of Luther and Edith (Gramm) Beck.

Marilyn graduated from The Ohio State School of Journalism and worked as the Society Editor for the Columbus Dispatch. She was a member of Brown's Run Country Club for many years. Marilyn participated in activities at church and at Mt. Pleasant where she was a resident for 12 years. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, golf, shuffleboard and flying to golf tournaments in their plane. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dr. Winfield Steele, in 1998 who was an optometrist in Middletown. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Loren E. Beck and Dolores Evans Beck.

A visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery immediately following. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Published in Journal-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
NOV
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
NOV
12
Burial
Woodside Cemetery
