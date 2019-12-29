|
SUTTON, Marilyn F. Age 86, a native of Dayton, passed away December 24, 2019. She was a member of Dunbar High School, Class of 1951, and retired from GM/Truck & Bus after 30 years of service. She is preceded in death by her son, Michael L. Scott; mother, Winifred (Alvin) Jackson; father, Chester (Dorothy) Bayless. She leaves to cherish her memory her sisters, Saundra J. Payne, Miriam (Henry) Harshaw, Barbara Bayless, Cynthia Brooks; brothers, Leroy (Barbara), William (Kathryn), Larry D. and John (Alicia) Jackson; special friends: Rudy and Jean; Gaynor and Linda; Pete and Nan; Susie; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, December 31, at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Special thanks and blessings to the wonderful caregivers of Hospice Dayton, Friendship Village's Health Center and Miami Valley Hospital's pulmonary department.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019