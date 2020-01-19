|
|
TAULBEE, Marilyn Emily Age 82, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Pomerado Hospital, in San Diego, CA. She was born on July 28, 1937 in Chicago, IL to the late Emil and Caroline {Kedzuch} Derma. Marilyn attended Rosary College and received a Bachelor of Arts degree. She married Harold Taulbee on July 29th, 1969 in Indiana. Marilyn started as a registered dietician, spent a short amount of time at Aetna Life Insurance before finding her true passion of real estate. Marilyn founded Good Deal Realty in 1961 and operated as a real estate broker. In 1990, Good Deal Realty merged with Combs & Thomas, which eventually turned into Century-21. Afterwards, Marilyn joined the Sibcy Cline team in 2010, before retiring in 2019. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping, spending time on the beach, attending church, and playing bingo. She is survived by her beloved; daughter Ellen Kahn and son Bradley Taulbee and four grandchildren, Hunter Kahn, Hudson Kahn, Luke Taulbee, and Morgan Taulbee. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Harold Taulbee, her father Emil Derma, her mother Caroline Derma, brothers Donald Derma and Kenneth Derma. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 9am until 10am, with a funeral mass to follow at 10am at Sacred Heart, 400 Nilles Road Fairfield, OH 45014. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Elizabeth Hospice, 500 La Terraza Blvd ste 130, Escondido, CA 92025 . Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 19, 2020