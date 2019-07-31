|
TAYLOR (Cramer), Marilyn J. Age 90 of Hamilton, passed away on July 18, 2019. Marilyn "Mom" was born on August 25, 1928 and married Robert L. Taylor, Sr. on April 24, 1943. Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert L. Taylor, Sr.; sons, Robert L. Taylor, Jr. and John R. Taylor; brothers, Donald Cramer, Harry Cramer, Jr., and Richard Cramer; mother, Louise (McClary) Cramer; father, Harry Cramer, Sr.; and son-in-law, Jack Harmeyer. She is survived by her children, Marilou R. (Taylor) Harmeyer, Harry J. (LeEtta) Taylor, Michael L. (Robin) Taylor, and Marilyn "Jeanne" Taylor. She had 17 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Marilyn "Mom" worked at Mercy Hospital for 39 years. She loved baseball, Yahtzee, and shopping, but most of all she loved her children. A Gathering will be held from 10am to 12pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Memorial Service will be at 12pm on Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on July 31, 2019