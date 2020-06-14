Marilyn TRICK
TRICK, Marilyn Age 92, passed peacefully away on June 3, 2020 from the effects of a ten-year struggle with dementia. She was a Dayton resident all her life. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Frank E. Trick in January of 2002. She is survived by her nine children, Barbara Trick, Marsha Williams, Kathleen Trick, Sharon (Tim) Cochlin, Frank G. Trick, Linda (Andy) Wolford, Mary (J.C.) Guigou, Marilyn (Tom) Aslanli, and Thomas (Debbie Reed) Trick; fourteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She loved bird watching, nature, flower gardening, Sunday afternoon country drives and took many enjoyable road trips. She will be remembered for her ready smile and friendly disposition to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed. Our heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Friendship Village and VITAS HealthCare, from the nurses to the people who served her meals from whom she received such wonderful, loving care. The family will hold a private memorial service in her honor at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
