Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn WAINWRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn WAINWRIGHT


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn WAINWRIGHT Obituary
WAINWRIGHT, Marilyn M. Age 85 of New Lebanon, passed away July 11, 2019. She was born October 3, 1933 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Roy and Virgel Armstrong. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law: Warren and Gladys Armstrong & Robert and JoAnne Armstrong & Dica Armstrong; and sister and brother-in-law: Helen and William Stamper. Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Paula Olinger; grandchildren: Eric (Kristi) Olinger, Gregory (Rachel) Olinger and Alex Olinger; former son-in-law and dear friend, Phillip Olinger; many great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; beloved brother, Donald Armstrong; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Marilyn was a very loving, caring, giving woman who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Visitation will be held from 10-11 am on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Trissel Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Marilyn's memory to the Pink Ribbon Girls, Dayton, OH. A special thank you to the staff at , especially Carrie and Kim for their loving care. To share a memory of Marilyn or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now