WAINWRIGHT, Marilyn M. Age 85 of New Lebanon, passed away July 11, 2019. She was born October 3, 1933 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Roy and Virgel Armstrong. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law: Warren and Gladys Armstrong & Robert and JoAnne Armstrong & Dica Armstrong; and sister and brother-in-law: Helen and William Stamper. Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Paula Olinger; grandchildren: Eric (Kristi) Olinger, Gregory (Rachel) Olinger and Alex Olinger; former son-in-law and dear friend, Phillip Olinger; many great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; beloved brother, Donald Armstrong; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Marilyn was a very loving, caring, giving woman who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Visitation will be held from 10-11 am on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Trissel Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Marilyn's memory to the Pink Ribbon Girls, Dayton, OH. A special thank you to the staff at , especially Carrie and Kim for their loving care. To share a memory of Marilyn or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019