MARILYN WARNER
1937 - 2020
WARNER, Marilyn Marilyn Warner of Eaton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17th at the age of 83. Marilyn was born on April 14, 1937, to Augustus W. "Gus" & Lydia "Angela" (Hall) Agne in West Alexandria Ohio. She is survived by son, Mike (Jo) of Yellow Springs, Ohio; son, Phil (Stacey) of Bloomsdale, Missouri; grandchildren, Sarah, David, Tyler (Kirana), Joshua; and great-grandchildren, Norah and Riley. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Larry; infant children, David and Steven; parents, Gus and Lydia; sisters, Pauline Williams and Marguerite Davis; brothers, Robert, Don, Jon, Paul, and Max Agne. Marilyn graduated from West Alexandria High School in 1955, and married Larry on September 1st, 1956. Together they raised their family in Fairborn, Ohio, later moving to New Albany, Indiana; Denver, Colorado; Redlands, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; and Keller, Texas. In many of these locations she was a member of the local church, volunteering time and resources to help others in the community. Throughout the years Marilyn continued her education at various colleges and universities including Miami-Jacobs College, Wright State University, Redland Community College, and Indiana University Southeast. When it came time for retirement, Larry & Marilyn chose to settle back in Ohio, close to their childhood hometown of Eaton. This move brought their long journey full circle, reconnecting with lifelong friends and family. Marilyn had many interests including gardening, creating flower arrangements, capturing memories with her ceramic painting, bird watching, sewing, knitting, and cooking good food for her family. Many of these interests have been passed on to her children and grandchildren. Probably most of all Marilyn will be remembered for her kindness and selfless devotion to family. She inspired us all to be kind in all we do and say. A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria, Ohio. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
