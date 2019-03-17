WHISMAN, Marilyn Age 79 of Fairfield, passed away Monday March 11, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 3, 1939 in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of John and Hazel (Pater) Coleman. On October 25, 1958 Marilyn married the Love of her life Raymond "Buddy" Whisman. Marilyn enjoyed life to the fullest and her smile would light up a room. She was a strong, genuine and beautiful woman. She was the most amazing and dedicated Mother and Grandmother. Her kids and grandson always came first and she saw them as her greatest accomplishment. She worked at both the Fairfield and Hamilton License Bureaus for many years. Marilyn leaves behind sons Rhett Whisman and Dane Whisman, a committed daughter Jody and son-in-law James Miller, grandson Caleb Whisman, A devoted and selfless sister Doll Reuteman and a loving and caring nephew Bryan Goins. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents John and Hazel Coleman, her brother Johnnie Coleman Jr. and her loving husband Buddy Whisman. Services will be private at the convenience of the family exactly to her wishes. She will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton, Ohio. The Avance funeral home is serving the family. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary