Marilyn Williams Obituary
WILLIAMS (nee: Cook), Marilyn Nellie 84, of Morrow, died on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Born on September 26, 1934 to Thomas Edgar and Eliza (nee: Burger) Cook in Morrow, OH. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Wendell Williams and two brothers, Gerald Cook and James Cook. She is survived by her son, Thomas Williams of Tremont City, OH, three daughters, Vickie (Ronnie) Schmitz of Cicero, IN, Susan (Paul) Moore of Goshen, OH and Karen Williams of Wilmington, OH, six grandchildren, Rick (Lisa) Lewis, Cody Moore, Kasey Moore, Wesley (Corina) Conner, Jr., Heidi Armstrong and Jason (Amanda) Conner, great-grandchildren. Natalie Lewis, Clayton Lewis, Trey Conner, Olivia Conner, Alexander Conner, Unique Armstrong, Victoria Conner, Jason Conner, Jr., Makayla Conner, Peyton Conner, Zachary Conner, Cerenity Jones, Jared Conner, Cody Conner and Liam Conner. Visitation, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 10 AM-12 PM with a service beginning at 12:00 noon all at the Vale-Hoskins Funeral Home, Morrow. Interment immediately following in Clinton County Memorial Gardens.
Published in Today's Pulse Lebanon-Mason on Feb. 24, 2019
