Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
(937) 252-3122
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Forest Hills Memorial Gardens
Tipp City, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn YONTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn YONTS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn YONTS Obituary
YONTS, Marilyn Age 77, passed away at her home on Monday, October 14th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Firman and Merzella Kreitzer; loving husband, Earnest Yonts and brothers, Kenny and Jerry Kreitzer. She is survived by her son, David (Melinda) Yonts; daughter, Deborah Combs; brother, Dwane Kreitzer; grandchildren, David (Tracy) Yonts Jr., Heather Combs, Tosha (Brett) Sharp and Travis (Nikki) Combs and great-grandchildren, Alyicia Combs, Olivia Blevins, Bentley Sharp, Chloe Yonts and Jerome Combs. Marilyn was a loving mom, grandma and great-grandma and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. The family would also like to thank the Crossroads Hospice staff members for all their help and support. Visitation will be held from 10am-11am on Friday, October 18th, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Funeral service will begin at 11am at the funeral home Friday with burial to immediately follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Tipp City. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now