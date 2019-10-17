|
|
YONTS, Marilyn Age 77, passed away at her home on Monday, October 14th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Firman and Merzella Kreitzer; loving husband, Earnest Yonts and brothers, Kenny and Jerry Kreitzer. She is survived by her son, David (Melinda) Yonts; daughter, Deborah Combs; brother, Dwane Kreitzer; grandchildren, David (Tracy) Yonts Jr., Heather Combs, Tosha (Brett) Sharp and Travis (Nikki) Combs and great-grandchildren, Alyicia Combs, Olivia Blevins, Bentley Sharp, Chloe Yonts and Jerome Combs. Marilyn was a loving mom, grandma and great-grandma and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. The family would also like to thank the Crossroads Hospice staff members for all their help and support. Visitation will be held from 10am-11am on Friday, October 18th, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Funeral service will begin at 11am at the funeral home Friday with burial to immediately follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Tipp City. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019