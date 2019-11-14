|
YOUNG, Marilyn Clinard R. Age 90, passed away at on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Madeline (Gilmore) Rice; loving husband of 27 years, Myron O. Young and son, Paul A. Clinard. She is survived by her sons, Stanley B. Clinard and Roger S. (Janet) Clinard; sister, Kathleen R. Miller; grandchildren, Nichole Grote, Dustin Clinard, Marcy Marriott, Jerri Thacker, Melinda Barnthouse, Michelle Friend, Andrew Clinard and Jeffrey Clinard and 11 great-grandchildren. Marilyn loved crafting and even had booths at festivals and Bazaars, most notably at The Cranberry Cupboard. She was a proud Alumni of Boston University and attended Belmont United Methodist Church. She enjoyed being involved in The Boy Scouts of America where she met her husband, Myron. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial visitation will take place from 10am until 12 pm on Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. In Lieu of flowers contributions in Marilyn's memory may be sent to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be sent to the family atwww.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019