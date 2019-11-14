Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
(937) 252-3122
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial visitation
Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave.
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn YOUNG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn YOUNG Obituary
YOUNG, Marilyn Clinard R. Age 90, passed away at on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Madeline (Gilmore) Rice; loving husband of 27 years, Myron O. Young and son, Paul A. Clinard. She is survived by her sons, Stanley B. Clinard and Roger S. (Janet) Clinard; sister, Kathleen R. Miller; grandchildren, Nichole Grote, Dustin Clinard, Marcy Marriott, Jerri Thacker, Melinda Barnthouse, Michelle Friend, Andrew Clinard and Jeffrey Clinard and 11 great-grandchildren. Marilyn loved crafting and even had booths at festivals and Bazaars, most notably at The Cranberry Cupboard. She was a proud Alumni of Boston University and attended Belmont United Methodist Church. She enjoyed being involved in The Boy Scouts of America where she met her husband, Myron. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial visitation will take place from 10am until 12 pm on Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. In Lieu of flowers contributions in Marilyn's memory may be sent to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be sent to the family atwww.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -