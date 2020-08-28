1/
Marilynn HORNER
1925 - 2020
{ "" }
HORNER, Marilynn J. Age 95, of Glen Ellyn, IL and formerly of Vandalia, passed away on August 23, 2020, in Illinios. Marilynn was born September 2, 1925, in Waterloo, Iowa, to the late Chester A. & Leota (Hungerford) Rice. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, William E. "Bill" Horner, in 2011; her son and daughter-in-law, David & Kathy Horner; grandchildren, Ryan Wheaton, Jonathan Horner, Carmen Horner & Preston Horner; and by two brothers, John & Dean Rice. Marilynn was a member of the Vandalia United Methodist Church, active with United Methodist Women and for many years she was in charge of the church Craft booth. She graduated from Osage (Iowa) High School in 1943 and worked as a secretary. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Vandalia Lioness Club. Marilynn greatly enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, theater and being with her grandchildren. Marilynn is survived by two daughters, Melissa Wheaton (Walter) and Mary Beth Butters (Jim); three grandchildren, Bradford Wheaton (Katie), Dustin Gonzalez (Alicia) & Trever Gonzalez (Karen); three great-grandchildren, Ryder & River Wheaton and Ash Gonzalez; and by numerous nieces & nephews. The family will be receiving friends from 12:00 1:00 p.m. on Saturday (8/29) at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. A private family service will follow with Rev. Thomas Weeks officiating. Interment will follow at Poplar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Marilynn to the Dayton Foundation Horner Family Fund. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
