Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM
Marion Buchanan Obituary
BUCHANAN, Marion A. Age 86 of Kettering passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Marion was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Buchanan and great-granddaughter, Ellianna Mitchell. She is survived by sister, Virginia (Phil) Cady; sons, Steven (Donna) Mitchell and Scott (Mary Beth) Mitchell; 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Teddi Mitchell. Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with a celebration of Marion's Life at 4:00 p.m. The family would like to thank 10 Wilmington Place for the excellent care they provided Marion. Memorial contributions may be made to Memory Care at 10 Wilmington Place. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -