Marion HICKMAN

HICKMAN, Rev. Marion William "Bill" Reverend Marion William "Bill" Hickman, 94, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born November 30, 1925, in Portsmouth, Ohio. He was reared by his special, loving Grandparents. His family is left with precious memories of a caring and hardworking Father. He leaves behind his loving wife, Catherine, married 73 wonderful years; sons, Marion (Harriet) Hickman and John David (Michelle) Hickman; daughter, Diana Lynn Lawrence; eight grandchildren, Annalea (Newman) King, Melissa Lawrence L.C., Rebecca (Lawrence) Wayland, Hannah (Lawrence) Hall, Amanda (Lawrence) Baggett, Megan Hickman, Katlyn Hickman, Samantha (Hickman) Martin; nine great-grandchildren: David and Jonathon King, Elizabeth Hickman, Jamison Cline, James and Aaron Martin, Madeline Wayland, Joanna Lynn Hall, Ezekiel Andrew Hall and all the extended family throughout the world. Marion is preceded in death by his daughter, Vivian K. Newman, and son-in-law, Edgar G. Newman; sister, Evelyn Snivley; grandson, Jason Christopher Hickman; great-grandson Baby Luke Martin; and first cousin, Walter "Skipper" Hickman. Ordained in Ministry in 1953, and did pastor several churches in the Springfield area, attended Anderson University School of Theology and continued to pastor several churches in Springfield area. Marion served in WWII with the United States Navy Special Forces in the South Pacific Campaign. Marion loved many things, especially his loved ones and music. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 10am-12pm at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home with the service to honor Marion beginning at 12:00pm. As a courtesy, masks are requested during visitation and services. Burial with special honors will follow in the Garden of Four Chaplin's, Somerford Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Northside Church of God or your favorite charity
.