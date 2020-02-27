Home

POWERED BY

Services
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
(937) 293-4137
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Henry Catholic Church
6696 N Springboro Pike
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion KRONENBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion KRONENBERG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion KRONENBERG Obituary
KRONENBERG, Marion Keith Age 72, of Washington Twp, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. The family will greet friends 2-4pm on Sunday, March 1 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N Main St, Centerville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following Monday morning at 11am at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 N Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family visit www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -