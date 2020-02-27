|
|
KRONENBERG, Marion Keith Age 72, of Washington Twp, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. The family will greet friends 2-4pm on Sunday, March 1 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N Main St, Centerville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following Monday morning at 11am at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 N Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family visit www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020