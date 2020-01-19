|
RUTAN (n?e Butler), Marion Muse Died peacefully at The Preserve at Beavercreek, Ohio, on December 16, 2019, at the age of 99. She was the daughter of William H. and Tacie Anderson Butler and the sister of the late Paul Butler. Marion was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania. She attended New Castle High School where she was involved in many clubs and activities, including debate, choir, and basketball. She was on the girls' all-state basketball team and graduated as valedictorian of the class of 1938. She attended Bob Jones College in Cleveland, Tennessee, and two years later married Robert F. Muse, also from New Castle. They moved to Dayton, Ohio during WWII, where Bob worked as an engineer at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. They stayed in Dayton after the war, and moved to Ridge Avenue where they raised four children. During the early years they built a community of friends in the DeWeese neighborhood and at Ohmer Park Methodist Church where they were active members and leaders. During these years, Marion directed her energies toward supporting her children, serving as PTA President, leading Girl Scout troops, and ensuring her children's participation in church activities while also working part-time at the Dayton Public Library or at Patterson Co-op school cafeteria. Marion never passed up an opportunity to read a book, to play bridge, to golf at DP&L Park, to eat ice cream, or to stop for mid-morning coffee and a doughnut with friends. Marion and Bob joined Grace United Methodist Church in the late 1960's and became actively involved in the life of that congregation. She was a faithful member of women's circles and the Homebuilders' Sunday school class, assuming leadership positions in both and serving frequently as teacher and/or pianist. Marion was the first female chair of the Administrative Board at Grace UMC. For many years, she was known as the church hostess, managing a team of volunteers that catered events large and small for both church and community. She was also active in building a new daycare program for children of the Grace church neighborhood. Marion was president of Church Women United in Greater Dayton and then moved on to serve as president of the state-wide CWU for Ohio. It was her leadership with Dayton CWU that helped found Mercy Manor. Marion was a hands-on volunteer in many other community service organizations in the Dayton metropolitan area, often rising to the role of president: Widow's Home of Dayton, Dayton United Methodist Women, Metropolitan Churches United and her P.E.O. chapter. She executed these good works with aplomb, grace, and a smile, always crediting God's guidance. Bob Muse, Marion's first husband and the father of their children, passed away in 1978. In 2005, at the ripe young age of 85, Marion married Robert Rutan, a longtime friend from Grace UMC, who preceded her in death in 2007. Marion will be lovingly remembered by her children, Marilyn (Edward) Thompson, Kenneth (Margaret) Muse, Nancy Muse and Betsy Moumene; grandchildren Carla (Darryl) Powell, Greg (Hyeyoung) Thompson, David (Hannah) Muse, Seth (Kristin) Muse, John (Kathy) Muse, and Michelle (Joshua) Browning-Coleman. Marion is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on March 21, 2020, at Grace UMC, 1001 Harvard Blvd., with a reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marion's name may be made either to or to Grace UMC. Online condolences may be sent to mortonwhetstonefh.com. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff at Friendship Village in Dayton, The Preserve at Beavercreek, and Grace Hospice in Dayton for their compassionate care of Marion.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020