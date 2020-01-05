Home

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
Marita BIERER Obituary
BIERER, Marita S. Age 59, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at . Marita was a receptionist at Kettering Medical Center and a Life member of the Am Vets. She is survived by her beloved husband, Johan; parents, William J. & Mary F. Dieringer of Riverside; sons, David M. Lee Jr. of Piqua, Nicholas Bierer of FL; daughter & son-in-law, Mindy & Kris Martin of Tipp City; sister & brother-in-law, Tammi & Jeff Rich of Huber Heights; brother & sister-in-law, Bill & Carolyn Dieringer of Beavercreek; brother-in-law, John Kern of Huber Heights; grandchildren, Abigail & Joel; nieces & nephews, Caitlin, Cody, Nick, Connor & Olivia; and a host of friends. Marita was preceded in death by her sister, Kris Kern. Funeral service 7 PM Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 PM until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to in Marita's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020
